Maharashtra farmer sells kidney to repay debt, 6 arrested India Dec 28, 2025

In Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, 36-year-old farmer Roshan Sadashiv Kule ended up selling his kidney to escape a crushing loan.

What started as a ₹1 lakh loan in 2021 exploded into ₹74 lakh because of sky-high interest from six moneylenders.

Even after selling his land and belongings, he was still trapped.

Under pressure and harassment from the lenders, Kule traveled to Cambodia in October 2025—after one of the moneylenders allegedly advised him and after seeking advice and searching online—and sold his kidney for ₹8 lakh.

Sadly, it barely made a dent in what he owed.