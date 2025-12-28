Maharashtra farmer sells kidney to repay debt, 6 arrested
In Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, 36-year-old farmer Roshan Sadashiv Kule ended up selling his kidney to escape a crushing loan.
What started as a ₹1 lakh loan in 2021 exploded into ₹74 lakh because of sky-high interest from six moneylenders.
Even after selling his land and belongings, he was still trapped.
Under pressure and harassment from the lenders, Kule traveled to Cambodia in October 2025—after one of the moneylenders allegedly advised him and after seeking advice and searching online—and sold his kidney for ₹8 lakh.
Sadly, it barely made a dent in what he owed.
Police crack down on moneylenders and trafficking agent
Police have now charged all six moneylenders with conspiracy, extortion, and intimidation; all six are in custody.
They also arrested Ramakrishna Sunchu (aka 'Dr Krishna'), an agent who had previously sold his own kidney and recruited others online for illegal transplants abroad.
The investigation has widened into an international organ trafficking racket as more victims come forward.