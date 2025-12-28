India updates cab rules: tipping and same-gender driver choice now live
Big update for anyone who uses Ola, Uber, or similar apps—India just rolled out new rules letting you tip your driver right from the app (with no cuts taken by the company), and you can now choose a same-gender driver if you want.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced these changes on Sunday, December 28, 2025.
What's new for riders and drivers?
Now, every tip you give goes straight to your driver—no middleman.
Plus, women can easily pick a female driver in-app for extra peace of mind.
These tweaks are all about making rides safer and fairer for everyone.
Why does this matter?
These changes came after feedback from safety authorities and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, aiming to make daily travel smoother across India.
Alongside this, bike taxis are officially legal now, and surge pricing is capped at twice the base fare.
States have been told to roll out these updates ASAP—so expect your next ride to feel a little more in your control.