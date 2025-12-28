India updates cab rules: tipping and same-gender driver choice now live India Dec 28, 2025

Big update for anyone who uses Ola, Uber, or similar apps—India just rolled out new rules letting you tip your driver right from the app (with no cuts taken by the company), and you can now choose a same-gender driver if you want.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced these changes on Sunday, December 28, 2025.