Delhi to charge extra for new petrol, CNG cars to push EVs

What's in the new EV policy?

Delhi wants 25% of new vehicle registrations to be electric by 2024 (original target), but this target year has already passed as of December 2025.

Perks include no road tax or registration fees for EVs, plus subsidies of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity.

The draft also suggests cheaper loans and better charging infrastructure.

Some experts feel the green cess alone won't change minds and are calling for stricter rules on selling non-EVs.

Public feedback will be invited before the policy gets cabinet approval.