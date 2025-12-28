Ludhiana fog delays over 20 trains; platforms shut for expansion
A thick fog rolled into Ludhiana on December 27, dropping visibility to almost zero and sending temperatures down to 4.6°C—the second coldest in Punjab that day.
The weather chaos hit Ludhiana Junction hard, especially with platforms 2 and 3 already closed for expansion.
Why does this matter?
More than 20 trains were delayed, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck for hours.
Some big delays: Amrapali Express ran nine hours late, Shan-e-Punjab was seven hours behind schedule, and even Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains saw major hold-ups.
What should you do?
Railway officials are asking everyone to check their train's live status before heading out.
Railway officials advised passengers to check live train status before commencing their journeys.
So if you're traveling soon, double-check those updates!