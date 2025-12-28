Maoist central committee shrinks: Only 5 leaders left after major crackdowns
The top leadership of CPI (Maoist) has taken a huge hit in 2025, dropping from 21 central committee members to just five.
Security forces killed 11 key leaders—including big names like Basavaraju and Ganesh Uike—in separate encounters across multiple states, including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.
Another five members surrendered, signaling a turning point in the fight against the group.
Who's left and what's next?
The last five committee members are all over 60, with Ganpathy reportedly hiding along the borders of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.
Security forces say they've neutralized hundreds of cadres this year, and Chhattisgarh's IG P Sundarraj is urging any remaining Maoists to surrender by March 31, 2026.
With numbers dwindling—South Bastar has under 150 cadres now—the endgame for the Maoist leadership may be near.