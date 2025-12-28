Jailed gangster Bandu Andekar files nomination for Pune civic polls
Bandu Andekar, his sister-in-law Laxmi, and daughter-in-law Sonali—all currently in Yerawada Jail for their alleged involvement in the murder of Ayush Komkar—have filed nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming Pune civic elections.
The three were escorted from prison to submit their forms after getting special court permission.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about politics—it's tied to a long-running gang rivalry with roots in local NCP politics.
Ayush's father is accused of killing Bandu's son, who was an NCP corporator.
Election officials have rejected the Andekars's forms for now due to missing details but allowed them to try again within the three-day nomination window.
Their candidacy, even from jail, is raising big questions about who can run for office and could stir up more tension ahead of January's elections in Pune and beyond.