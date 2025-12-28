Gurugram crime drops in 2025, police step up crackdown

Police target gangs and cybercrime

Police didn't just wait for things to improve—they actively cracked down on organized crime.

In 2025, they busted over 100 gangs and arrested nearly 280 people linked to these groups.

On the cyber front, officers made more than 2,400 arrests and registered over 1,500 FIRs related to online offenses.

Stolen property worth ₹1.66 crore was recovered and even five properties tied to cybercrimes were demolished as part of the clean-up effort.