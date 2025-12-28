Gurugram crime drops in 2025, police step up crackdown
Gurugram saw a noticeable drop in major crimes this year, with police reporting fewer cases of culpable homicide, attempt to murder, rape, and theft compared to 2024.
Robbery and snatching also went down by over 20%.
While murder numbers stayed the same at 93 cases, cybercrime losses dropped sharply—from ₹346 crore last year to ₹250 crore now.
Police target gangs and cybercrime
Police didn't just wait for things to improve—they actively cracked down on organized crime.
In 2025, they busted over 100 gangs and arrested nearly 280 people linked to these groups.
On the cyber front, officers made more than 2,400 arrests and registered over 1,500 FIRs related to online offenses.
Stolen property worth ₹1.66 crore was recovered and even five properties tied to cybercrimes were demolished as part of the clean-up effort.