Jammu: Protests erupt over medical college admissions list
Protesters in Jammu burned an effigy of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, upset about the MBBS admissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.
Out of 50 seats filled through NEET, 42 went to Muslim students, mostly from Kashmir, sparking claims that local students are being sidelined.
Why does it matter?
Many locals feel the admission process is unfair—highlighting stories like Priya Devi from Katra, who scored 92% in NEET but still missed out.
Political groups have jumped in too: Shiv Sena (UBT) wants a seat swap and Hindu minority status under Article 30, while others are calling for full reservation for Hindus.
With youth unemployment already high in J&K (18.2%), these protests reflect deeper frustrations over opportunities and fairness for young people in the region.