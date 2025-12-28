Jammu: Protests erupt over medical college admissions list

Why does it matter?

Many locals feel the admission process is unfair—highlighting stories like Priya Devi from Katra, who scored 92% in NEET but still missed out.

Political groups have jumped in too: Shiv Sena (UBT) wants a seat swap and Hindu minority status under Article 30, while others are calling for full reservation for Hindus.

With youth unemployment already high in J&K (18.2%), these protests reflect deeper frustrations over opportunities and fairness for young people in the region.