Delhi Police nab nearly 1,000 in pre-New Year crime crackdown
Ahead of New Year's Eve, Delhi Police launched Operation Aaghat in southeast Delhi, arresting 966 people to clamp down on organized crime and street offenses.
The month-long drive focused on habitual offenders and those likely to disrupt celebrations, with 116 listed criminals detained and over 1,306 individuals targeted under preventive laws.
What went down: seizures, arrests, and police action
Operation Aaghat saw the seizure of 231 two-wheelers for violations and a haul of weapons—21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, and 27 knives.
Police also confiscated over 12,000 quarters of illicit liquor and six kilograms of ganja.
Crackdowns hit gamblers too, with ₹2.36 lakh in cash seized along with hundreds of mobile phones.
Over 600 officers ramped up patrols and night checks—leading to fewer street crime calls during festivities.
DCP Dr Hemant Tiwari said these steps helped keep celebrations safe.
Legal actions included arrests under Excise, NDPS (drugs), Gambling Acts, plus new moves against repeat offenders under updated criminal laws.