Chinna Matarlapalle farmer killed by 6 wild elephants near Kuppam
India
A farmer from Chinna Matarlapalle village, near Kuppam in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, was tragically killed by a herd of six wild elephants while attacked in agricultural land close to the buffer zone.
The elephants have been wandering through this forest corridor for days, leaving local farmers anxious and worried about their safety.
Farmers block highway, demand action
After the incident, farmers blocked a major highway to demand action, disrupting traffic between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Local leaders promised quick help, and forest officials said a kumki elephant operation would be launched soon to address the man-animal conflict.
Farmers have also been advised to avoid their fields during early mornings and late evenings.