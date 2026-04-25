Chitrakoot teenage girls attempt suicide after filmed bathing in Yamuna
India
Two teenage girls from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, tried to take their own lives after someone filmed them bathing in the Yamuna River.
Their families had scolded them, something that seems to have made things even harder for the teens.
Police form 3 teams to investigate
Police have started looking into what happened and set up three teams: one to make sure the girls get proper medical care, another to support their families, and a third to track down whoever filmed them.
The case is still under investigation as authorities work to get justice for the girls.