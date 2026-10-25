Chittoor alert as Annamayya prepares for Bay of Bengal cyclone
Chittoor is on high alert through October 30, while Annamayya is gearing up as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal could turn into a cyclone soon.
This means there's a real chance of heavy rain, possible flooding, and damage to crops.
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected across Rayalaseema until October 28, but how bad things get will depend on where the cyclone actually goes.
Nishant Kumar maps vulnerabilities, teams prepositioned
Officials aren't taking any chances. In Annamayya, District Collector Nishant Kumar was addressing an urgent meeting in Madanapalle on Sunday to map out vulnerable spots like low-lying areas and weaker infrastructure.
Teams from revenue, police, and health departments are already set up with supplies and ready to respond quickly if needed.
Over in Chittoor, authorities will stay on high alert through October 30, especially in riskier areas like Nagari and Vijayapuram, all to keep communities safe and minimize disruptions.