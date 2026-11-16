Chowdanayakanapalya teen Sunil allegedly beaten to death by father Nanjegowda
A heartbreaking incident in Chowdanayakanapalya, Karnataka, has left the community stunned: a 16-year-old boy named Sunil was allegedly beaten to death by his own father, Nanjegowda, after stepping in during his parents' argument.
Police have arrested Nanjegowda, who is now in judicial custody.
Nanjegowda allegedly locked then attacked son
The attack allegedly happened after Sunil reportedly tried to stop a fight between his parents; his father then allegedly forced his wife out and locked Sunil inside before allegedly attacking him with a crowbar.
Villagers were outraged when police arrived to arrest Nanjegowda.