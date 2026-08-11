CID probe exposes paper leaks and payoffs in Jharkhand recruitment
A big recruitment scam has rocked Jharkhand, with the CID uncovering how commission officials, a private exam company (TDPL), middlemen, and candidates worked together to leak papers and provide answers before the exam.
The investigation has exposed serious cheating and money deals behind the scenes, making students question if these exams are even fair.
Arrests over ₹12L leaked answers
So far, 20 people have been arrested, including the former JPSC chairman.
One official allegedly got himself, his brother Akshay Tiwari, and sister-in-law Sushma Kumari selected in the JSSC-CGL exam, with Abhay Kumar Tiwari (also called Manoj Kumar Tiwari) securing the 48th rank.
Candidates reportedly paid approximately ₹12 lakh each for leaked answers, adding up to around ₹1.80 crore.
Students have been protesting for weeks, demanding a CBI probe and real accountability from the government, which is not in favor of canceling the JSSC-CGL exam and has agreed to have the ED investigate alleged financial transactions.