CID probes Abhishek Banerjee in forged MLA signatures case India Jun 01, 2026

West Bengal's CID team showed up again at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour home on Monday, digging deeper into a case about forged MLA signatures supporting Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the opposition.

This is their second visit since Saturday.

Banerjee had been summoned for questioning but asked for more time, pointing to health issues and an alleged attack that same day.