CID probes Abhishek Banerjee in forged MLA signatures case
India
West Bengal's CID team showed up again at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour home on Monday, digging deeper into a case about forged MLA signatures supporting Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the opposition.
This is their second visit since Saturday.
Banerjee had been summoned for questioning but asked for more time, pointing to health issues and an alleged attack that same day.
Abhishek Banerjee faces mounting investigation pressure
Banerjee, who is not just a key TMC figure, is facing growing pressure as the investigation ramps up.
The CID seems determined to get more answers, so everyone is watching to see what comes next in this high-profile political probe.