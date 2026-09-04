CID probes IAS officer Ghyanendra Kumar Gangwar for KPSC rigging

IAS officer Ghyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who was serving as the examination controller of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), is under CID investigation for allegedly helping rig the veterinary officer recruitment at Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

He's accused of leaking exam questions and fixing scores for candidates who paid hefty bribes.

Basavaraj Kannale, another key player, reportedly demanded amounts from candidates varying from ₹40 lakh to ₹80 lakh and even escorted some to the test centers.