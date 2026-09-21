CID traces ₹92L trail, 29 accused in Karnataka veterinary exam

The Karnataka veterinary officer exam scam just got bigger: a CID investigation traced a ₹92 lakh money trail and identified the alleged network through which exam questions were leaked.

Out of 40 candidates questioned, 29 have been named as accused in the FIR.

Former KPSC Controller of Examinations IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and intermediary Basavaraj Kannale are at the center of it all, with questions allegedly leaked to candidates through intermediaries before the test.