CID traces ₹92L trail, 29 accused in Karnataka veterinary exam
The Karnataka veterinary officer exam scam just got bigger: a CID investigation traced a ₹92 lakh money trail and identified the alleged network through which exam questions were leaked.
Out of 40 candidates questioned, 29 have been named as accused in the FIR.
Former KPSC Controller of Examinations IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and intermediary Basavaraj Kannale are at the center of it all, with questions allegedly leaked to candidates through intermediaries before the test.
Om Lakshmi Souharda bank freezes ₹69.2L
Investigators followed the money to Om Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Bank, freezing ₹69.2 lakh and seizing another ₹5.76 lakh in cash from Kannale.
They uncovered WhatsApp chats and villa meetups where candidates practiced with leaked questions, and are now forensically analyzing seized phones; investigators have also identified the printing press where the question papers were printed.
The CID has also questioned Omkar Kamshetti, vice-president of Om Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Society, and allegedly found financial links between him and Kannale.