COVID-19: Cinema halls allowed to open in UP from today

Cinema halls in Uttar Pradesh allowed to open from Monday

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of cinema halls in the state from Monday, further easing the curbs imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a statement, said that the cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms, and sports stadiums have been allowed to open from Monday to Friday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Relaxations

COVID-19 helpdesks to be established at the entrances

Awasthi, however, said these relaxations are not for containment zones, adding that swimming pools will also remain closed till further orders. He added that at the entrance points of these places, provisions of pulse oximeters, thermometers, and sanitizers have to be made and COVID-19 helpdesks are to be established. The use of masks and social distancing norms must also be followed, he said.

COVID-19 numbers

Uttar Pradesh death toll reaches 22,640

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 126 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the tally to 17,06,621 cases in the state. It registered 18 deaths in this period, pushing the toll to 22,640. According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India has reported a total of 3,05,45,433 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,02,005.

Vaccination

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 3.26 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 3.26 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. As many as 2,78,02,597 people have received their first dose in the state, while 47,03,917 are fully vaccinated with both doses. Also, India administered 14,81,583 doses in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses. Meanwhile, a total of 41,97,77,457 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 4.