CISCE likely to announce ICSE and ISC 2026 results online
India
ICSE and ISC students, your wait is almost over: CISCE is likely to announce the 2026 exam results in the last week of April or early May.
Just head to cisce.org or results.cisce.org and use your unique ID and index number to check your scores as soon as they're out.
CISCE: re-evaluation and improvement exams
Last year, nearly everyone cleared the exams: ISC had a 99.02% pass rate, with girls slightly ahead of boys.
For ICSE too, girls led by a small margin.
Remember, you need at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass.
If things don't go as planned this time, CISCE offers re-evaluation and improvement exams for up to two subjects, so there's still hope if you want another shot!