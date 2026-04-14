CISCE to announce ICSE and ISC results by April 2026

Check CISCE results on cisce.org

You'll be able to see your scores on cisce.org or results.cisce.org; just enter your unique ID and index number.

Digital mark sheets will show subject-wise scores and whether you passed. Results might also pop up on DigiLocker or via SMS.

Last year, nearly everyone cleared the boards: ICSE had a 99.47% pass rate, while ISC was at 98.19%.