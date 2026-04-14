CISCE to announce ICSE and ISC results by April 2026
India
Waiting on your board results?
The CISCE is set to announce ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results by the end of April 2026.
This year's exams wrapped up in late March and early April, so the usual one-month wait applies.
Check CISCE results on cisce.org
You'll be able to see your scores on cisce.org or results.cisce.org; just enter your unique ID and index number.
Digital mark sheets will show subject-wise scores and whether you passed. Results might also pop up on DigiLocker or via SMS.
Last year, nearly everyone cleared the boards: ICSE had a 99.47% pass rate, while ISC was at 98.19%.