Civil Aviation Ministry summons outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
India
Air India's outgoing CEO, Campbell Wilson, has been summoned by the Civil Aviation Ministry after a Phuket-Delhi flight sparked complaints from passengers.
While the exact details are not public yet, the issue seems to center around service or operational problems on that flight.
Wilson, who is about to step down, now has to explain what went wrong.
Ministry seeks answers on service standards
By calling in Wilson, the ministry is showing it is serious about making airlines answer for passenger issues and keeping service standards high.
The inquiry aims to get clear answers and improve how such situations are handled in the future.
More updates are expected as things move forward.