Civil Services Day: Droupadi Murmu, Narendra Modi praise civil servants

Narendra Modi stresses inclusive development

Modi called civil servants "good governance and nation-building," appreciating their work in shaping policies and driving change at the grassroots to policy-making level.

He also talked about making sure everyone, especially those often left out, gets a fair shot at development.

The day itself marks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 1947 speech calling civil servants the "steel frame of India," a reminder for them to keep pushing for progress.