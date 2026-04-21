Civil Services Day: Droupadi Murmu, Narendra Modi praise civil servants
Today's Civil Services Day saw President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a big shoutout to India's civil servants.
The day is all about recognizing how these behind-the-scenes heroes help run the country and make life better for everyone.
President Murmu highlighted their dedication to public service and their impact on building a fairer society.
Narendra Modi stresses inclusive development
Modi called civil servants "good governance and nation-building," appreciating their work in shaping policies and driving change at the grassroots to policy-making level.
He also talked about making sure everyone, especially those often left out, gets a fair shot at development.
The day itself marks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 1947 speech calling civil servants the "steel frame of India," a reminder for them to keep pushing for progress.