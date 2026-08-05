CJI Kant urges restraint as Supreme Court hears CJP petition
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called for restraint when dealing with peaceful protests, especially after recent violence linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi and several other parts of the country.
The Supreme Court is now hearing a petition seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
CJI Kant warns force may backfire
CJI Kant warned that using force, especially against student protests, can backfire.
He said, "Authorities need to tread very carefully so that youngsters don't indulge in violence. Responding violently would only aggravate the situation."
The case is still under review, so more updates are expected soon.