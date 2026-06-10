CJI Surya Kant acts after threats to judge Gautam Patel
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is taking action after retired Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel received death threats, apparently because of his 2024 decision on a Dawoodi Bohra community leadership case.
Things got more serious when a threatening letter showed up at his daughter's home in London.
Threats targeted Gautam Patel's British daughter
While visiting the United Kingdom, Kant met with Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran, who assured him that London police are keeping Patel's family safe.
The threats targeted Patel's daughter, a British citizen, possibly to dodge quick action by Indian authorities.
While in the United Kingdom, Kant sent a message to the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge, to take proper steps.