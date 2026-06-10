CJI Surya Kant acts after threats to judge Gautam Patel

Threats targeted Gautam Patel's British daughter

While visiting the United Kingdom, Kant met with Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran, who assured him that London police are keeping Patel's family safe.

The threats targeted Patel's daughter, a British citizen, possibly to dodge quick action by Indian authorities.

While in the United Kingdom, Kant sent a message to the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge, to take proper steps.