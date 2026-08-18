TISS convocation chief guest changed from CJI to doctor
What's the story
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited Dr. CS Pramesh, director of the Tata Memorial Hospital, as the chief guest for its 86th convocation ceremony. The event will be held on August 22 at the institute's Naoroji campus in Deonar. This comes after a last-minute change from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was originally invited to preside over the function.
Event delay
TISS postponed convocation 2 days before event
TISS had originally scheduled the convocation for August 2 but postponed it just two days before the event.
The institute cited "unforeseen circumstances" and said it could not be held in a "conducive environment."
It added that proceeding with the event could have affected students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, and guests, as well as normal campus life.
Protest background
Postponement linked to student protests over 'cockroaches' remark
Sources said the postponement was due to fears of protests or other disruptive activities during the function.
This was linked to recent mass student protests across India after CJI Surya Kant referred to unemployed young Indians as "cockroaches."
The controversy had started at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), where students opposed inviting CJI Surya Kant as chief guest for their convocation.
Regulatory response
BCI intervened in NALSAR issue, later withdrew directive
The Bar Council of India (BCI) had intervened in the NALSAR issue by barring State Bar Councils from enrolling 2026 graduates.
This move was criticized as it could have prevented an entire graduating class from entering the legal profession.
The BCI later withdrew its directive, with CJI Kant criticizing their intervention, saying students had a right to protest even if their views were incorrect.
He said, "It's a dialogue between students and me."
Invitation clarification
CJI Kant clarifies he never consented to NALSAR invitation
CJI Surya Kant also clarified that he had never consented to attend NALSAR's convocation as chief guest.
"I never consented to NALSAR's invitation to be chief guest at the convocation, and the question of me attending the convocation does not arise," he said.
The TISS administration is now preparing for its rescheduled ceremony with Dr CS Pramesh as the new chief guest.