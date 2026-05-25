CJI Surya Kant says no urgent action on CJP petition

CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation

Born from a viral remark about "cockroach," the CJP has become a digital hub for calling out issues like unemployment, exam leaks, and education reform, mostly through sharp online satire.

With over 22 million Instagram followers and one million registered Cockroaches within a week, the group has demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over scandals like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The founder says he has faced threats and government pushback but insists their movement is making an impact.