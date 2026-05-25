CJI Surya Kant says no urgent action on CJP petition
The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, said there was no grave urgency in a petition targeting the satirical "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) for allegedly spreading false stories about the judiciary.
The CJI kept things light, saying, "don't take it so sentimentally," and noted there is no urgent need for action right now.
CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
Born from a viral remark about "cockroach," the CJP has become a digital hub for calling out issues like unemployment, exam leaks, and education reform, mostly through sharp online satire.
With over 22 million Instagram followers and one million registered Cockroaches within a week, the group has demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over scandals like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The founder says he has faced threats and government pushback but insists their movement is making an impact.