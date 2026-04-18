CJI Surya Kant urges AI to assist, not replace judges
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recently shared his thoughts at the 22nd biennial state-level conference of judicial officers themed "Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence," saying it should be a helpful tool, not a substitute for real judges.
Kant urges courts to verify results
Kant pointed out that AI can speed up legal research and case management but warned about its downsides, like making mistakes or generating fake case references.
He urged courts to use AI carefully, always double-checking results so technology supports justice instead of taking over the decision-making.