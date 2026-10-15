CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke says government shielding CEC Gyanesh Kumar
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has criticized the government's tough response to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Over the past two weeks, students and young people have been forcefully cleared from Delhi streets, and former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal were detained, moves Dipke says are all about shielding one official.
CJP plans Connaught Place protest
Dipke pointed out that railway services and metro stations were shut down during the protests, with security forces brought in from outside Delhi.
Neha Bora of AISA shared that journalists covering the demonstrations were detained or beaten up, even after showing press IDs.
In response, CJP and allied groups are planning a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place this Saturday, urging everyone to join with national flags to stand up for democracy.