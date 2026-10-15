CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke says government shielding CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has criticized the government's tough response to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Over the past two weeks, students and young people have been forcefully cleared from Delhi streets, and former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal were detained, moves Dipke says are all about shielding one official.