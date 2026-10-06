CJP alleges Meta limits accounts, blames government before October 10
India
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke says Meta is limiting CJP members' social media accounts, just days before its big protest on October 10.
The party believes the government is behind this, trying to quiet them as they gear up to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Ashutosh Ranka fears NSA arrests
CJP members like Ashutosh Ranka worry they might be arrested under the National Security Act before the demonstration.
Still, Ranka says they're committed to pushing for accountability.
Dipke also shared online that these restrictions feel like an attempt to silence voices outside mainstream media.