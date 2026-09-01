CJP calls off September 5 Delhi protest after Center assurances
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called off its planned Delhi protest for September 5.
The move came after the Center gave fresh assurances during a Supreme Court hearing.
The protest was originally meant to highlight the government's failure to honor its July 25 commitments.
SC stays out of protest details
CJP Co-convener Saurav Das explained that "As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order," to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court stayed out of the protest details, reminding everyone to keep things peaceful and leaving law and order up to the Centre and Delhi government.
Tushar Mehta promises NEET families compensation
In a related update, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide will receive compensation within three months.