CJP convener Abhijit Dipke says funding disclosure irrelevant to elections

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convener Abhijit Dipke says revealing the party's funding sources isn't important, arguing it won't fix election irregularities.

At a press conference, Dipke highlighted his own financial independence, "I wear shoes worth ₹30,000, and I'm not ashamed to say it. I can afford them," and insisted that transparency should start with the Election Commission, not just political parties.