CJP convener Abhijit Dipke says funding disclosure irrelevant to elections
India
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convener Abhijit Dipke says revealing the party's funding sources isn't important, arguing it won't fix election irregularities.
At a press conference, Dipke highlighted his own financial independence, "I wear shoes worth ₹30,000, and I'm not ashamed to say it. I can afford them," and insisted that transparency should start with the Election Commission, not just political parties.
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While police stopped demonstrations in Delhi and detained opposition leaders, Dipke himself was briefly held in Mumbai before being released, leaving the station in good spirits with his supporters.