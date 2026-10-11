Cockroach Janta Party leaders vow to continue protests
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has vowed to expand its protests across India after its leaders were released from Delhi police custody. The group's leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Abhijeet Dipke were detained on Saturday morning after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi, while hundreds of protesters were detained as they sought to assemble near Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.
Detention details
CJP leaders were 'kidnapped' from aircraft: Ranka
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka alleged they were "kidnapped" from an aircraft after landing in Delhi.
The leaders were produced before an executive magistrate who released them on conditions of maintaining peace for a year.
CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke left for Maharashtra to attend his grandmother's last rites after their release.
He later clarified on social media that they hadn't signed any bond preventing future protests.
Protest venue
Ranka holds PM Modi, Amit Shah responsible for breach
Ranka alleged that the breach of peace was caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar.
The leaders demanded that Jantar Mantar be reopened for protests as a venue.
Ratna Singh, head of the CJP legal team, alleged police had threatened activists' families and claimed Intelligence Bureau officials were monitoring her movements.
She questioned her wrongful detention as a citizen with rights to movement.
Emergency comparison
Emergency-like situation in India, claims Ranka
Ranka compared the recent events to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.
He said trains were canceled by PM Modi, unlike during the Emergency when trains weren't shut down.
Saurav Das also accused authorities of creating an "Emergency-like situation" and said they could have invited a delegation for talks instead of detaining protesters.
Police criticism
SFI leader vows to continue protesting peacefully
Das also criticized Delhi Police for entering Gurudwara Bangla Sahib inappropriately and forcibly removing protesters. He appealed to the Sikh community to support their cause.
Student Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh declared that they would continue protesting peacefully and abide by constitutional rights.
She accused right-wing groups affiliated with the BJP of attacking CJP protesters, while the BJP has termed CJP as an extension of opposition forces.
Official response
CJP 'B-team' of Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi: Delhi CM Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called CJP a "B-team" of opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal was among former chief ministers detained on Saturday but released later.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged everyone's right to dissent in democracy but warned against spreading anarchy.
The Supreme Court was informed that normalcy had returned after police actions disrupted transport systems across Delhi.