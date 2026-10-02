'Fake like...CEC holding fair elections': CJP on Dipke detention reports

The CJP has planned a protest at 4:00pm on Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, near Gate No. 6 in Mumbai, demanding CEC Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and accountability in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (EC).

The campaign will start in Mumbai and then spread across the country, ending with a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.