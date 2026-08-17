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Home / News / India News / Rajasthan government restricts entry to schools amid 'School Thik Karo'
Rajasthan government restricts entry to schools amid 'School Thik Karo'
The Secondary Education Department issued a circular citing Right to Privacy and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights guidelines

Rajasthan government restricts entry to schools amid 'School Thik Karo'

By Snehil Singh
Aug 17, 2026
11:28 am
What's the story

The Rajasthan government has imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders into government schools. The move comes after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka announced plans to visit several districts in the state to assess school conditions. The CJP's campaign, "School Thik Karo," aims to fix dilapidated schools and has received requests from Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh.

Privacy justification

What does the circular say?

The Secondary Education Department issued a circular citing Right to Privacy and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines.

The department stressed its responsibility under the principle of "in loco parentis" for children's safety and welfare in government schools.

The circular prohibits unauthorized entry without the principal's permission, requires visitor registration, and bans photography/videography without written consent from the principal.

Reaction

Ranka invites FIR against him

Ranka has reacted to the restrictions, inviting the Rajasthan Police to register an FIR against him and his team.

He said, "Nothing can stop us from visiting the government schools in Rajasthan and getting them fixed."

The circular also empowers principals to refuse entry or evict visitors if their presence could compromise security or privacy.

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Criticism

Congress slams government

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra slammed the government.

He said, "Instead of improving the condition of government schools, the BJP government has sought a way to cover up its failures and hide the dilapidated state of the education system."

He further questioned, "If everything is fine in the schools, then why the fear?"

Dotasra argued that schools are public property and decisions limiting public oversight go against transparency in education.

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