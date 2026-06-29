Clash after refusal to speak Marathi on Mumbai local train
India
A heated argument over language on a crowded Mumbai local train turned into a physical fight after some passengers got upset when another commuter didn't want to speak Marathi.
Even though others tried to step in, things quickly got out of hand in the packed compartment.
Online video sparks Mumbai safety concerns
A fellow passenger caught the whole incident on video and shared it online, where it spread fast and sparked fresh concerns about safety on Mumbai's busy trains.
Fights over language, seats, or just daily stress have become all too common, making life tougher for regular commuters.