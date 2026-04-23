Class 12 results from CBSE likely for over 1.6 million students
India
CBSE is likely to announce the Class 12 results shortly for over 1.6 million students.
You'll be able to check your scores online using your roll number and other details: no need to wait in long lines or stress about missing out.
Use CBSE websites, apps or SMS
Just head over to cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in, or use the DigiLocker and UMANG apps.
SMS and IVRS options are also available if you prefer.
Keep your roll number, school number, and admit card ID handy: you'll need them to log in and download your provisional mark sheet.
School issues official mark sheet later
Your official mark sheet will be given out by your school a bit later, so hang on to those login details for now!