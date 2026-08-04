Clear skies in northern Kerala as IMD issues red alert
India
After days of heavy rain, parts of northern Kerala, including Kozhikode, finally saw clear skies on Tuesday.
The IMD upgraded its warning to a red alert for Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod as water-logging hit hard. Malappuram and Palakkad stayed on orange alert.
The good news? The weather is set to calm down from Wednesday, with lighter showers expected, and all districts moving to a green alert soon.
Over 900 in Kozhikode relief camps
More than 900 people are staying in 32 relief camps across Kozhikode district, with most evacuees in Kozhikode taluk.
Low-lying spots like Mavoor and Parambil Kadavu are still waterlogged.
Schools have been closed for a second day.