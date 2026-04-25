Client attacks Delhi confectioner with power grinder over nearly ₹200,000 India Apr 25, 2026

A Delhi confectioner (halwai) who also runs a tent service, Lokesh Gupta, was violently attacked by a client after not being paid nearly ₹200,000 for catering an event on April 20.

The dispute turned ugly on Friday evening when Gupta was assaulted with a power grinder, just because he asked for his money.