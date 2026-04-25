Client attacks Delhi confectioner with power grinder over nearly ₹200,000
India
A Delhi confectioner (halwai) who also runs a tent service, Lokesh Gupta, was violently attacked by a client after not being paid nearly ₹200,000 for catering an event on April 20.
The dispute turned ugly on Friday evening when Gupta was assaulted with a power grinder, just because he asked for his money.
Lokesh Gupta hospitalized, Ajay Pal arrested
Gupta was allegedly tied up and injured on a rooftop in Dwarka by Ajay Pal and other associates.
He suffered serious cuts to his arms and needed hospital care at AIIMS.
Police have since arrested Pal and detained two juveniles, registering the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.