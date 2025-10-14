LOADING...
South Asian University student alleges gang-rape attempt on campus
The incident reportedly took place in an under-construction area

South Asian University student alleges gang-rape attempt on campus

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 14, 2025
12:33 pm
What's the story

A first-year B.Tech student at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and a gang-rape attempt was made on her by four men on campus. The incident reportedly took place in an under-construction area of the university. The victim alleged the accused tore her clothes and touched her inappropriately. "The four accused tore my clothes, touched me, and attempted to gang-rape me," she told police.

Investigation progress

Police received call at 3pm

The police received a call about the incident at Maidan Garhi station around 3:00pm on Monday. Initially, they registered a molestation case but later added sections for attempted gang-rape after recording the student's detailed statement. CCTV cameras installed across the university are being reviewed based on her account. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that a call about the incident was made by someone known to the student.

Campus unrest

Incident sparks protests on campus

The incident has sparked protests on campus with students demanding accountability. Visuals from the protest showed packed hallways of SAU as students sat shoulder-to-shoulder on the floor. The university administration has assured its full cooperation with authorities in their investigation. "The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities," a statement read.

Twitter Post

Protest on campus 

University background

Comes days after rape of Delhi medical student

SAU was established by South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to provide education to students from all eight member states. The university comes under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The incident comes days after an MBBS student was allegedly raped at a hotel in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.