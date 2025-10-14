South Asian University student alleges gang-rape attempt on campus

A first-year B.Tech student at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and a gang-rape attempt was made on her by four men on campus. The incident reportedly took place in an under-construction area of the university. The victim alleged the accused tore her clothes and touched her inappropriately. "The four accused tore my clothes, touched me, and attempted to gang-rape me," she told police.

Investigation progress Police received call at 3pm The police received a call about the incident at Maidan Garhi station around 3:00pm on Monday. Initially, they registered a molestation case but later added sections for attempted gang-rape after recording the student's detailed statement. CCTV cameras installed across the university are being reviewed based on her account. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that a call about the incident was made by someone known to the student.

Campus unrest Incident sparks protests on campus The incident has sparked protests on campus with students demanding accountability. Visuals from the protest showed packed hallways of SAU as students sat shoulder-to-shoulder on the floor. The university administration has assured its full cooperation with authorities in their investigation. "The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities," a statement read.

