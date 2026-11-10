Delhi pollution: Cloud seeding aircraft arrives for rain-making trial
What's the story
Delhi could on Tuesday and Wednesday witness another cloud seeding attempt, in a bid to bring relief from the severe pollution that has choked the city. The operation is a collaborative effort between Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the Delhi government, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. A specialized Beechcraft 200 aircraft from Bengaluru-based Kyathi Climate was expected to arrive in Delhi by noon on Tuesday for this purpose.
Technology details
Previous cloud seeding attempt was unsuccessful
Notably, a western disturbance is also approaching North India, which could bring rains to the region later this week.
The previous cloud seeding attempt in October 2025 was unsuccessful as the aircraft used then could only fly up to 10,000 feet.
However, this time around, the Beechcraft 200 can reach an altitude of 25,000 feet and has been specially selected for cloud seeding operations.
Company profile
What is cloud seeding technology?
Kyathi Climate describes itself as dedicated to advancing weather modification technologies, including cloud seeding and air quality monitoring.
The company aims to develop innovative methods for artificial rain production.
On cloud seeding, it says, "We intend to develop new techniques not only to produce artificial rain, which will guarantee monsoon clouds break into torrential rains."
This technology could be crucial for cities like Delhi, which frequently suffer from severe pollution and poor air quality.