Cloudburst in Murrah village leaves Sajjad Ahmed missing after landslide
A sudden cloudburst hit Murrah village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal Mountains on July 19, triggering a landslide that wiped out homes and left the 16-year-old son of Haji Mohammad Latief, Sajjad Ahmed, whose body was still missing.
Haji Mohammad Latief, one of the survivors, shared, "I built that house for my family."
Rescue teams, including soldiers and locals, are still searching for those unaccounted for, but heavy rain and landslides are making things tough.
Scientists urge stronger flood management
The disaster has left the whole village shaken: many have lost their homes, fields, and sense of security.
Our houses are gone... we don't know how we will survive now.
The region is seeing more extreme weather lately; scientists say rising temperatures are increasing the likelihood of short, intense rainfall events and stress the need for stronger flood management to protect mountain communities in the future.