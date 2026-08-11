CM C Joseph Vijay administers state-level drug-free pledge in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay administered a State-level mass pledge for a 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' campaign at Presidency College, Chennai, bringing together 2,000 students from 73 educational institutions.
The big goal? To get young people talking about the dangers of drug use and how it can impact their lives.
New students to receive drug-risk orientations
Now, all new students will go through orientation sessions about drug risks, strict laws under the NDPS Act, and where to find help if needed.
Institutions will organize street plays, rallies, and visits to de-addiction centers to keep awareness alive.
Anti-drug clubs are getting a boost with trained peer ambassadors watching out for their friends.
Students will also be encouraged to report drug abuse via the Drug-Free TN Mobile App.
CM Vijay witnesses seized-drug destruction
CM Vijay also witnessed through videoconferencing the destruction of 100,000kg of seized drugs and tobacco products via video call, a strong message that Tamil Nadu is serious about tackling substance abuse.
He wrapped up by honoring 15 police officers and personnel who have been working hard against drug trafficking.