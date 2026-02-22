CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams 'The Kerala Story 2' ahead of release
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized "The Kerala Story 2," calling it a "hate-mongering film" and "false propaganda."
On X, he urged people to take the film's release seriously, warning against attempts to divide the state.
'Kerala will once again reject this attempt'
Vijayan said, "Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonize our secular fabric with contempt."
He called the film "false propaganda" and "poisonous," arguing that it spreads fake stories that stir up tension while real artistic voices are suppressed.
The sequel follows the controversial original, released earlier.
Kerala HC issues notices over film
The Kerala High Court has stepped in, sending notices to the film's makers and authorities after a petition claimed the movie stereotypes Kerala unfairly.
A hearing has been scheduled for February 24.