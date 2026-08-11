Coal freight train derails near Palamu, 11 wagons off tracks
India
On Tuesday, 11 wagons of a coal-loaded freight train went off the tracks in Jharkhand's Palamu district, near Sabvana village.
The good news? No one was hurt.
The train was headed from Barkakana to Sonnagar when the derailment happened.
Railway teams clear wreckage, fix tracks
Railway teams rushed to the site to clear the wreckage and fix the tracks so trains can run again soon.
Traffic Inspector at Daltonganj station Anil Tiwary shared that repairs are the top priority right now.