CoBRA commandos, driver killed in highway accident India Feb 14, 2026

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, around 8am a serious crash near Khapri village on the Jagdalpur-Raipur highway took the lives of three CoBRA commandos and their driver.

The team was heading home on leave when their car slammed into a parked truck—police believe the driver may have nodded off at the wheel.

The victims were Saurabh Tomar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajkumar Gond (also reported as Rajkumar God), and Heeralal Nagar (also reported as Hiralal Nagar).