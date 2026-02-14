CoBRA commandos, driver killed in highway accident
On Saturday, February 14, 2026, around 8am a serious crash near Khapri village on the Jagdalpur-Raipur highway took the lives of three CoBRA commandos and their driver.
The team was heading home on leave when their car slammed into a parked truck—police believe the driver may have nodded off at the wheel.
The victims were Saurabh Tomar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajkumar Gond (also reported as Rajkumar God), and Heeralal Nagar (also reported as Hiralal Nagar).
One commando survived
It's a tough reminder of how dangerous long journeys can get for frontline personnel—sometimes fatigue is as risky as any threat in the field.
One commando, Abhiman Rai (28), survived but is in critical condition and getting treatment in Raipur.
These CoBRA commandos usually handle high-stress anti-Maoist ops in Bastar.