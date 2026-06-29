Cockroach Janata Party protest enters 10th day over student suicides
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has reached its 10th day, with students and activists calling out the government's lack of response to student suicides.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke highlighted the recent death of NEET aspirant Kahaan Patel, sharing a video of his interaction with Patel's father, in which the father questioned how his son was being portrayed; the father had also traveled to Jantar Mantar to voice concerns to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Activist Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike
Activist Wangchuk has begun an indefinite hunger strike demanding better education policies, transparency in exams, and environmental reforms.
Six AISA student leaders have also joined with their own hunger strikes.
Despite some logistical issues, like police not providing toilets, Dipke says the protest is gaining momentum as more young people from across India join in to push for change.