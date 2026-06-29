Cockroach Janata Party protest enters 10th day over student suicides India Jun 29, 2026

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has reached its 10th day, with students and activists calling out the government's lack of response to student suicides.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke highlighted the recent death of NEET aspirant Kahaan Patel, sharing a video of his interaction with Patel's father, in which the father questioned how his son was being portrayed; the father had also traveled to Jantar Mantar to voice concerns to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.