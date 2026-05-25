Cockroach Janata Party sues BJP-led Centre after Twitter account blocked
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), known for its satirical take on politics, is taking the government to court after its Twitter account was blocked over "national security" concerns.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the BJP-led Centre of acting in a "dictatorial" manner and shared that their website was also taken down on Saturday.
CJP: 6L seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
CJP says it has nearly 10 lakh members, and recently, six lakh of them signed a petition asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following NEET-UG paper leak allegations.
Dipke also reported hacks on CJP's Instagram and his personal accounts, warning followers to watch out for fake posts.
The movement has been in the spotlight since allegedly made remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.