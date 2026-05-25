Cockroach Janata Party sues BJP-led Centre after Twitter account blocked

CJP: 6L seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

CJP says it has nearly 10 lakh members, and recently, six lakh of them signed a petition asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following NEET-UG paper leak allegations.

Dipke also reported hacks on CJP's Instagram and his personal accounts, warning followers to watch out for fake posts.

The movement has been in the spotlight since allegedly made remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.