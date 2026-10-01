Cockroach Janta Party accuses Gyanesh Kumar, vows Oct 10 protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) isn't backing down from its October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over 'vote chori (election theft)' claims.

CJP wants to bring together young people, student groups, activists, and anyone who cares about democracy.

Spokesperson Saurav Das is encouraging everyone, from the INDIA bloc to regular citizens, to show up and make their voices heard.