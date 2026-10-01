Cockroach Janta Party accuses Gyanesh Kumar, vows Oct 10 protest
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) isn't backing down from its October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over 'vote chori (election theft)' claims.
CJP wants to bring together young people, student groups, activists, and anyone who cares about democracy.
Spokesperson Saurav Das is encouraging everyone, from the INDIA bloc to regular citizens, to show up and make their voices heard.
AAP Delhi leaders prepare backup plans
CJP says the protest will stay peaceful, but if police block Jantar Mantar, they'll simply sit there and that will become Jantar Mantar.
Even with talk of possible arrests, organizers are staying firm.
Meanwhile, AAP's Delhi leaders are prepping backup plans, like alternate leadership and communication plans, so supporters stay informed no matter what happens on the day.