Cockroach Janta Party leaders called to Delhi Police Crime Branch
India
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who lead the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), showed up at the Delhi Police Crime Branch after being called in for protests they held at Jantar Mantar last month, even though the spot is not an official protest site anymore.
Both were arrested on October 13 for allegedly breaking a peace bond they had just signed two days earlier.
Das and Ranka posted ₹50,000 bonds
Das and Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on October 21 after posting ₹50,000 bonds each.
The charges? Trespassing into the denotified protest site and violating the peace bond.
The whole case started with their protest over electoral roll issues on October 14.
Das and Ranka have now promised to keep things peaceful and said in writing that they trust the legal process.