Cockroach Janta Party to announce plans Thursday after Sambhajinagar session
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to announce its future plans on Thursday, right after a two-day strategy session in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
This comes on the heels of their massive youth-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which drew students and youth from across the country over alleged competitive examination paper leaks and other irregularities.
CJP's chief spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared the update on Instagram, saying they've gathered ideas for what's next.
Abhijeet Dipke pledges accountability, student support
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says the group will keep pushing for accountability and neutrality in institutions like the judiciary, media, and Election Commission.
They're also taking on issues like unemployment and want to expand across India, with environmentalist and education activist Sonam Wangchuk staying on as mentor.
Plus, CJP is backing students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, offering legal and medical help to those injured, and calling for FIRs against protesters to be withdrawn.