Cockroach Janta Party to announce plans Thursday after Sambhajinagar session

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to announce its future plans on Thursday, right after a two-day strategy session in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

This comes on the heels of their massive youth-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which drew students and youth from across the country over alleged competitive examination paper leaks and other irregularities.

CJP's chief spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared the update on Instagram, saying they've gathered ideas for what's next.